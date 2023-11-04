"Only the law of averages can stop David Warner at the moment" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's 2023 World Cup clash vs England

Aakash Chopra expects David Warner to continue his run-scoring spree in Australia's 2023 World Cup clash against England unless the law of averages catches up with him.

The two perennial rivals will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. While the Aussies have won four of their six games and are expected to qualify for the semi-finals, the defending champions have registered just a solitary win in as many matches and are on the verge of elimination.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Warner and Steve Smith have had slightly contrasting returns in the tournament thus far. He observed (5:00):

"The form with which Travis Head and David Warner are coming, only the law of averages can stop David Warner at the moment, or else he is batting very well and this pitch is extremely flat. Steve Smith has played one or two knocks but it's not been that enjoyable."

The former India opener feels Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh's unavailability is Australia's biggest concern. He explained (4:45):

"Australia have different problems. There will be some help for spin on this pitch but they have only one spinner left. You will have to get Travis Head to bowl because Glenn Maxwell has also gotten injured. Mitchell Marsh has gone home, don't know when he will be back. They have to make their team from 13 players."

Chopra highlighted that Maxwell is an important player for the five-time champions and that both Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis will likely be part of their playing XI. However, he opined that the scales are slightly tilted towards Australia despite their player unavailability issues.

"They have almost done their preparations to go home" - Aakash Chopra on England

England are currently placed last in the points table. [P/C: AP]

Turning his attention to England, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they are virtually knocked out of the tournament. He said (6:00):

"They have England in front of them and they are not doing anything. They have almost done their preparations to go home. Someone was saying they have already booked their tickets with British Airways, the cheapest and direct flight."

The reputed commentator expects England to put their best foot forward against Australia and highlighted that the Ahmedabad track might be to their top-order batters' liking. He elaborated:

"They will play for pride because they have played very badly thus far. The best of England should come out against Australia but with what XI will they play as no one is in form. Joe Root and Dawid Malan might like this pitch and Jonny Bairstow eventually might score runs."

However, Chopra acknowledged that Mitchell Starc could pose a threat to Jonny Bairstow. While questioning whether Jos Buttler will finally score runs, he added that England are not a bad side but have played badly.

