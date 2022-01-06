"The only straw to cling to for England today was Stuart Broad" - Michael Atherton 

Michael Atherton named Stuart Broad's fine spell as the only positive that England can take from their display on Day 2. The 35-year-old seamer made his presence felt with a five-wicket haul after being snubbed for two Tests on the tour.

Broad bowled his heart out on a surface that had enough help for the seamers to exploit. The pacer ran through the Australian batting unit. After dismissing David Warner for the 13th time yesterday, he scalped the crucial wickets of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of Day 2, Atherton said:

"The only straw to cling to for England today was Stuart Broad, with his 19th 5 wicket haul in Test cricket. He bowled really well, showed his class and competitiveness. As always, when he feels he's got a point to prove, he produced."

Stuart Broad returned back into the playing XI in place of Ollie Robinson. He justified the decision with his second five-wicket haul in the land Down Under.

Broad was excellent from the second new ball onwards: Atherton

Australia endured a minor stumble when Broad struck twice with the new ball to send back Steve Smith and Cameron Green. He then bowled a scathing bouncer to dismiss Pat Cummins and culminated by castling Khawaja. Atherton reserved praise for Broad's spell and felt that it was one of his best in the series.

"Mark Wood is bowling with great hostility throughout. Broad was excellent from the second new ball onwards, he got rid of Smith and Green, I thought that was his best spell of the game or even the series. He bowled with real aggression throughout. Anderson was fine but, then there's a drop-off because Leach is neither offering control nor threat. "

Australia declared on 416-8 on the back of Khawaja's ninth Test century. Broad was the pick of England's bowlers with a five-wicket haul. Anderson went wicketless on Day 2 while Mark Wood and Joe Root each accounted for one wicket.

