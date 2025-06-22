"Opened him up like a can of beans" - Dinesh Karthik's huge statement on Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Zak Crawley on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik opined that England opener Zak Crawley was helpless against Jasprit Bumrah's stunning delivery with the brand new ball on Day 2 of the first Test. The spearhead bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss the opening batter for just four runs in the first over of the innings at Headingley, Leeds.

Zak Crawley, who had been dismissed by Bumrah four times ahead of the first Test, faced a massive Test against the new ball and heavy overcast conditions. The opener managed a streaky boundary midway through the first over after struggling against the pacer's relentless deliveries.

However, he had no reply to a Bumrah's delivery which came in with the angle, only to straighten a touch after pitching. The nick travelled to first slip, where Karun Nair took a sharp catch.

Expecting the delivery to come to his body, Crawley brought down the bat, exposing the edge. He could not deal with the late movement, resulting in his dismissal.

Dinesh Karthik dissected the delivery from Crawley's point of view, and opined that he was caught all ends up.

"When someone is coming mid-box, and trying to align it towards the middle stump, the first instinct is to play it on the leg side. Now, if you want to play it on the leg side, you open up because you want to give the bat some room to work with. That is exactly what Zak Crawley has done, he is a good leg side player, so he opened himself up, but Bumrah's genius made the ball go out from there, and he just opened him up like a can of beans," Dinesh Karthik said on Sky Sports Cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah managed to make things uncomfortable for Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope as well, but the Indian fielders let him down with as many as three dropped chances.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 3-48 at Stumps on Day 2

The Indian pacer has been responsible for all three England wickets to have fallen on Day 2. He has had to carry the bowling attack yet again, and dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root to keep India in the hunt. He was close to picking up a fourth scalp after dismissing Harry Brook in the final over of the day, but the delivery was adjudged as a no-ball.

England are placed at 209-3 at Stumps on Day 2, with the centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook at the crease. The hosts still trail by 262 runs in the first innings.

