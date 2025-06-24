"Last couple of years I've forgotten what my position is" - Opener KL Rahul reacts after ton in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India batter KL Rahul has stated that he has forgotten about his batting position in the team over the last couple of years. He, however, added that he is not too fussed about moving up and down the order and asserted that he is willing to take up any challenge for the team.

Over the last few seasons, Rahul has been constantly shunted up and down the batting order as India have looked for flexibility. However, following the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma, the Karnataka batter was handed back the opener's slot. Rahul scored a hard-fought 42 in the first innings of the Leeds Test against England and followed it up with137 in the second innings.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of Day 4 of the Test on Monday, June 23, the 33-year-old downplayed the fact that he hasn't had a fixed place in the playing XI in recent years. Rahul stated (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"The last couple of years I've forgotten what my position is and what I'm comfortable doing. I'm happy to be given different responsibilities and different roles. Makes the game exciting and makes me want to challenge myself and train that much harder and work on my game a little bit more. So I've quite enjoyed doing that."

The right-handed batter, known for his elegant strokeplay, admitted that he has enjoyed opening the innings in recent matches since he batted at the top of the order during his early years as a cricketer. Rahul said:

"And the last couple of series, my role has been to open the batting, and I've enjoyed doing that as well. Yeah, I mean that's something that I did growing up and all my early years as a cricketer was me opening the batting. So yeah, I'm happy that I'm back doing that, and I'm happy that I'm doing the job for the team."

Rahul and Rishabh Pant (118) added 195 for the fourth wicket as India posted 364 in their second innings in Leeds. Chasing a target of 371, England went to stumps at 21-0 after six overs.

KL Rahul's record as an opener in Test cricket

Rahul has opened the batting in 49 matches in the Test format. In 85 innings, he has scored 2,982 runs at an average of 36.36, with a best of 199. Eight of his nine tons and 14 of his 17 half-centuries have come while opening the innings.

In five innings at the No. 3 position, the right-hander has scored 112 runs at an average of 16. He has scored 108 runs in two innings at No. 4 and 234 runs in nine innings at the number six position.

