Opener or middle-order? Shubman Gill reveals where he would like to bat in Tests

Indian Test debutant Shubman Gill revealed he had no problem in batting wherever the team asked him to. In his debut innings during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the 21-year-old gave Team India a solid start by scoring 45 runs off 65 balls.

Shubman Gill replaced an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order and looked promising in his first outing. Although his natural position is as an opener, Gill may have to make way for Rohit Sharma, who will be available for the third Test at Sydney.

In a video conference after the end of the day's play, Shubman Gill explained why he had absolutely no issues in batting at whichever position the Indian team management asked him to.

"I don't have specific plans for myself. Wherever the team wants me to bat, I am happy to bat there. My plans should be able to fit with the team's plans. I am able to give the team a start as an opener, that is an ideal situation. That was my goal. And I think it was fitting in the team's goal," said the youngster.

Facing Bumrah, Shami in the nets was a huge confidence booster: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill believes facing Bumrah and Shami in the nets took his confidence to the next level

Shubman Gill had been travelling with the Indian team for quite a while but wasn't able to break into the playing XI. He was a part of India's Test squad for the series against New Zealand earlier this year, as well as the home series against South Africa last year.

The youngster also got the opportunity to face world-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the nets. He believes this gave him the confidence to face the Australian pace battery without any nervousness.

"Being with the team helped me a lot because I was able to settle in the team. And to be able to bat in the nets against Boom (Bumrah) or (Mohammed) Shami bhai or Umesh (Yadav) bhai, to be playing a top bowling attack in the nets, it is a huge confidence booster for a youngster. So, when I went to bat today, I didn't really feel like I am in a whole new place. I didn't feel like it was a different level," said Shubman Gill.

Team India ended Day 2on 277-5, with a lead by 82 runs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a brilliant hundred, was still at the crease with Ravindra Jadeja. The duo will look to add as many runs as possible and establish a large lead.