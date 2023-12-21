Mohammad Yousuf has advised young batters like Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel to not play Bazball-style cricket as all teams cannot bat like England in Tests. The former Pakistani batter stated that solid technique and patience are prerequisites for batters to do well in international cricket.

Pakistan went down to Australia by 360 runs in Perth in the opening Test of the three-match series. It was Pakistan’s 15th consecutive Test match defeat on Australian soil. After the Aussies put up 487 batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 271. Australia declared their second innings on 233/5 after which Pakistan succumbed to 89 all out in their second innings.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Yousuf stressed the importance of batters tightening their technique, especially for those who are touring Australia for the first time.

"They [Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel] have gone to Australia for the first time, many players struggle, you need to be technically sound, have a strong fighting spirit, maintain solid technique, and work with patience on the field,” Yousuf said.

Elaborating on why Pakistan must not try and replicate England’s aggressive template with the willow in Test cricket, the former batter added:

“Look, the 'Bazball' cricket that we hear is being played by England, other teams are not playing like that. Yes, if necessary, judge the wicket, adapt to the conditions, and watch how the bowler is bowling. Based on that, if you feel you can play aggressively, then definitely play. If a ball is not conducive for aggressive play, then how can you play it aggressively?.”

Imam-ul-Haq was the only Pakistan batter to score a half-century in the Perth Test. He contributed 62 off 199 balls in the first innings.

“Mentally our boys are fine” - Mohammad Yousuf

While Pakistan looked under the pump in the first Test against Australia, Yousuf does not believe that they have an issue with the mental aspect of the game.

He reiterated the significance of having the right technique and commented:

"In my opinion, mentally our boys are fine. If you meet them, you will find that mentally they are well. It's a significant advantage to have the right technique. This is a recognized fact. Our technique should be correct from top to bottom. This is going to be a very important task, so a lot of work is going to happen here, that's why this point is being reiterated again and again to focus on First-Class cricket.”

After the Boxing Day clash, Australia and Pakistan will meet in the New Year Test in Sydney from January 3 to January 7.

