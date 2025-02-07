"Ouch ouch mar kr bete" - Indian spinner drops hilarious comment on Harshit Rana's social media post after debut in 1st IND vs ENG ODI 2025

India spinner Ravi Bishnoi left a hilarious comment on pacer Harshit Rana's social media post following his debut in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Thursday, February 6. The match took place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The pacer didn’t have the ideal start, conceding 37 runs in his first three overs, with Phil Salt hitting him for 26 runs in his third over. However, Harshit made a strong comeback, dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in his next over.

The 23-year-old delivered an outstanding performance on his debut, finishing with impressive figures of three for 53 from seven overs as England were bowled out for 248.

In response, the fifties from Shubman Gill (87 off 96), Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36), and Axar Patel (52 off 47) guided the hosts to a comfortable four-wicket victory with 68 balls remaining. After the game, Harshit took to Instagram to share a post marking his ODI debut, captioning it:

“Overwhelmed with emotions as I wore the Indian jersey for the first time in an ODI. And contribute to a winning cause. Can’t ask for a better start.”

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi was quick to respond, leaving a hilarious comment that read:

"Ouch ouch mar kr bete.”

Meanwhile, fellow cricketers Nitish Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Ramandeep Singh congratulated Harshit on this achievement.

Indian cricketers react to Harshit Rana's social media post (Image via Instagram-@harshit_rana_06)

The right-arm pacer will likely be back in action for the second ODI, scheduled for Sunday, February 9, in Cuttack.

Harshit Rana creates history with an impressive bowling performance in the 1st ODI against England

Harshit Rana impressed everyone on his ODI debut against England, claiming three wickets while conceding 53 runs in his seven overs. With this performance, the pacer achieved a unique feat, becoming the first Indian bowler to take at least three wickets on debut across all formats.

He made his Test debut during the first match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, where he returned with figures of three for 48 in his debut innings. Meanwhile, he made his T20I debut in the fourth game of the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England in Pune.

He was called in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, which sparked controversy as he wasn’t a like-for-like replacement. Harshit took three wickets in a four-over spell while conceding 33 runs, playing a crucial role as India won the game by 15 runs.

