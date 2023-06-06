"Our strength really has been all three departments"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that all three departments have contributed significantly to help them reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia beginning from Wednesday, June 7.

When asked about the strength of his team, Rohit claimed that consistency across all departments have helped India chrun out results over the past two years to get to where they are at the moment.

Here's what Rohit Sharma had to say to the reporters ahead of the WTC final:

"Overall, if you look at the consistent cricket that we played, we displayed good cricket all around. It's a very tough tournament. We've got to play consistent cricket throughout the couple of years to get here. You need all the departments to do well for you. And I thought our strength really has been all three departments.”

Winning the WTC final will mean everything to us: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma feels if India win the WTC final, it will be a massive achievement since he believes Test cricket is the pinnacle of all formats. Rohit also spoke about the hard work done by the team coming to fruition if they win the final.

On this, Rohit stated:

“It'll mean everything to us. This is the ultimate format, the most challenging format. So to come out on top in this particular format will be great because it's not the effort for a month or two, it's the effort that we put in for the last few years.”

India have beaten Australia in each of the previous four editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Rohit Sharma feels the rivalry has been always there over the years. He added:

"It's not just the two or three years of rivalry. There's so much history behind the two teams taking on each other. So that is what makes it more exciting, not just for the players but also for the people who are watching from all parts of the world."

Rohit scored 368 runs in four Tests during India's 2021 Test series in England. They will need him to replicate that form if they are to win the WTC final.

Poll : 0 votes