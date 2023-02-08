"Our top batters are probably the envy of the cricketing world" - Sunil Gavaskar on Team India's batting strength 

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on the Indian batting unit ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite their woes in Test cricket of late, the Indian team boasts a formidable set of batters on paper, which includes stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

KL Rahul is likely to reprise his role as an opening batter, but there is a spot up for grabs in the middle order as Shreyas Iyer is out injured. Either Suryakumar Yadav or Shubman Gill could be roped in as Shreyas' replacement as the No. 5.

Noting that he has full confidence in the Indian batting unit, Gavaskar said in an interview with Hindustan Times:

“Our top batters are probably the envy of the cricketing world. I have full confidence in them. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, others may not venture down the pitch, but that doesn’t make their footwork suspect.”

The Indian batting unit has been vulnerable to spin bowling in home conditions of late. Should a turning pitch be prepared for the opening Test in Nagpur, the visitors could pose a threat, with Nathan Lyon at the fore.

Adding that there is definitely a place in the format for Pujara's old-school gritty technique amid the aggressive approach brought upon by England under Ben Stokes, Gavaskar said:

“What a yeoman servant of the game Cheteshwar has been. Brought up the old fashioned but highly effective way of putting a massive value on his wicket, he is the batter that makes it easy for the others. “I hope he caps his 100th Test match with a huge hundred."

Pujara was dropped from the Test team after the tour of South Africa in early 2022. Hanuma Vihari played at No. 3 in his absence for the home series against Sri Lanka. However, Pujara made a resounding comeback after a prolific county season with Sussex.

"That could tilt the scales India’s way” - Sunil Gavaskar backs the hosts following Australia's injury concerns

The visitors are bracing for the series opener without three of their key players. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green are all but out due to injuries, forcing the Aussies to alter their team combination entirely.

While Team India also have injury concerns in their camp, resulting in the absence of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, they have replacements at the ready.

Opining that the set of injuries in the Australian camp tips the scale in Team India's favor for the first Test, Sunil Gavaskar said:

“Both the teams are superb. But Australia is likely to be without their potent threat Josh Hazlewood (and Mitchell Starc) for the first time. That could tilt the scales India’s way.”

The two sides will lock horns in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Thursday, February 9, onwards in Nagpur.

