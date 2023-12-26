"Out hone ka tareeka thoda casual hai" - Shubman Gill gets heavily trolled following his early dismissal in IND vs SA 1st Test

Team India's No. 3 batter Shubman Gill endured a batting failure in the first innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26.

The onus was on Gill to steady the ship for the Men in Blue after skipper Rohit Sharma departed early after scoring just five runs. However, the talented youngster failed to make it count, perishing for two runs off 12 deliveries.

He became debutant pacer Nandre Burger's second Test wicket after being caught behind in the 12th over. It was a down the leg delivery that brushed Gill's glove and went straight to the keeper.

While the on-field umpire gave it not out, the hosts went for the review and the decision was overturned. Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to troll Gill.

Shubman Gill has had a torrid time so far in the ongoing South Africa tour. This was his third failure in as many innings, having previously registered scores of 0 and eight in the T20I series aginst the Proteas.

India find themselves in a precarious position after Shubman Gill's dismissal

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts were off to a fantastic start with the bat, claiming three early wickets to put India on the back foot.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart. He got out while trying to play the pull shot off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. The senior batter couldn't get the desired distance and was caught at fine leg.

Sharma's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was the next one to depart. The southpaw scored 17 runs before falling victim to Nandre Burge.

India were reeling at 24/3 after Shubman Gill's wicket. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will have to orchestrate a big partnership to help the visitors fight their way back into the contest.

