[Watch] "Paani manga tha last over" - Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya caught abusing substitute player for delay in bringing water

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya was unhappy with one of the substitute fielders during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The incident took place at the end of the 11th over of the Sri Lankan innings. A video has gone viral on social media in which Pandya can be heard abusing a substitute player for not bringing him water on time.

The all-rounder's face was not visible in the video. However, many fans guessed that it was Pandya, based on the voice. He was heard saying:

"Paani manga the last over. G**d m**a rahe ho udhar."

You can watch the video here:

Ghar Ke Kalesh @gharkekalesh Short Verbal Kalesh B/w Hardik Pandya and Benched Players

Short Verbal Kalesh B/w Hardik Pandya and Benched Playershttps://t.co/4tVFkwuDmx

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI. However, the visitors failed to put up a strong fight with the bat, getting bundled out for 215.

Opener Nuwanidu Fernando hit a fine half-century on his ODI debut. His promising knock came to a premature end after he was run out on 50 by Shubman Gill. India’s Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each, while Umran Malik bagged two scalps.

Hardik Pandya led India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya was appointed as skipper for the Men in Blue's three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka, which was played earlier this month.

The home team started off the year with a thrilling two-run win over Sri Lanka. While the visitors secured a 16-run win in the ensuing clash, Hardik Pandya and Co. bounced back to win the series decider by 67 runs.

Pandya wasn't able to make much of an impact with the bat, mustering 45 runs from three games at an average of 15. However, he did a fine job with the ball, picking up two wickets in the series and finishing with a fantastic economy rate of 6.11.

While the 29-year-old failed to deliver as a batter, he received widespread praise for his courageous leadership as India completed a 2-1 series victory.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes