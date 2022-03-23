PAK v AUS: [Watch] Skipper Pat Cummins pulls off stunning return catch to dismiss Azhar Ali

Pat Cummins produced a moment of brilliance on day three of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore. The Australian captain plucked a sensational return catch off his own bowling to send set batter Azhar Ali back for 78.

Operating with the second new ball, Cummins and Australia were in pursuit of a wicket with Azhar and skipper Babar Azam steadying the Pakistan ship. The 87th over saw Azhar chip a full one on the up as skipper Cummins reacted quickly to complete a tumbling return catch.

With very little time to react on his follow through, the right-arm quick stuck his right hand out before adjusting to hold on to the ball with the support of his left hand. He then threw it into the air in elation as the visitors picked up a wicket just a few overs prior to the Tea interval.

Take a look at the catch below:

Pat Cummins, the pick of the Australian bowlers in the Lahore Test

The New South Welshman's bowling returns read 21-6-51-2 at the time of writing. Pat Cummins' relentless accuracy on a pitch with little assistance for the bowlers has stood out in Australia's pursuit to gain a first innings lead at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, with Usman Khawaja top scoring with 91 while Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Alex Carey too chipped in with half-centuries.

In response, Pakistan are currently placed at 242/3 in 101 overs. Skipper Babar Azam just notched up his half-century, while Abdullah Shafique scored a defiant 81 to go with Azhar Ali's 78.

In the final session of Day 2, Pat Cummins trapped opening batter Imam-ul-Haq for 11 for his first wicket of the game. The series, being played for the inaugural Benaud-Qadir Trophy, is currently at a stalemate, with the first two Tests ending in draws.

