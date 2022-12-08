In a recent development, gunshots were fired within one kilometer distance of the England cricket team hotel in Multan, multiple sources in the British media have reported.

The disconcerting sounds were heard when two rival gangs clashed with each other. The incident occurred the morning before the squad left their hotel for training.

The incident was first tweeted by a British journalist and it instantly went viral.

He tweeted:

"Gunshots heard 1km from England's team hotel this morning in Multan. Two rival gangs, it seems. Four arrests made, and no one injured. The team's security plans remain unaffected before tomorrow's second Test against Pakistan."

Local authorities have now reassured the visiting team that there was no danger to them as the gunshots were unconnected with their visit. The journalist further informed that the authorities have made four arrests and no one was injured in the incident.

The military presence was increased as the visitors continued with their training session at the Multan Cricket Stadium alongside the Pakistan team.

England eye whitewash against Pakistan; Mark Wood returns to the squad

Wood is the only change made by the visitors for the upcoming second Test match

The Ben Stokes-led side will be gunning for a whitewash as they gear up for their second Test match against hosts Pakistan. Touring the sub-continent nation for the first time in 17 years, Stokes marshaled his troops impeccably to register a famous win over Pakistan in the series opener at Rawalpindi. Ollie Robinson starred as the visiting side hammered the hosts by 74 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England's chances will be buoyed by speed merchant Mark Wood's return for the probable series decider against Pakistan. Wood is the only change for the upcoming second Test match against the Babar Azam-led side on December 9.

The express right-arm pacer will replace Liam Livingstone as the England all-rounder injured his knee in his debut Test match at Rawalpindi.

