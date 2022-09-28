PAK vs ENG 2022: "Others don't even want to try" - Netizens react as Mohammad Rizwan saves Pakistan from embarrassment with fighting fifty in 5th T20I

Opening batter Mohammad Rizwan was the lone warrior with the bat for Pakistan in their fifth T20I against England on Wednesday, September 28, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The right-handed batter impressed many with his gutsy half-century in the encounter. Rizwan contributed 63 crucial runs off 46 balls to bail out the hosts.
While the Men in Green kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, he held one end to take his team to a respectable total of 145 runs.
The wicketkeeper-batter received appreciation from all quarters for his exploits with the bat in the crucial fixture. A number of fans took to social media to laud the batter.
"Rizwan the lone survival, a lone wolf, a lion of T20 cricket," a fan wrote while praising Rizwan.
Mohammad Rizwan has showcased tremendous form in T20Is this year. He has mustered 315 runs from his five appearances in the ongoing series against England at a fantastic average of 78.75 and has four half centuries to his name.
The keeper-batter is currently at the top of the ICC's T20I rankings for batters. While he has done exceptionally well in his team's recent matches, the other batters have struggled for consistency, making things difficult for Pakistan.
England bundle out Pakistan for 145 despite Mohammad Rizwan's half-century
The English side won the toss and elected to field first in the fifth game of the series. The visitors delivered an impactful bowling performance in the clash, bowling out Pakistan for a below par total of 146.
Barring Mohammad Rizwan, no other Pakistan batter was able to cross the 20-run mark. Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, returning with figures of 3/20 in his four overs.
Left-arm pacers David Willey and Sam Curran picked up two wickets each in the match, while senior fast bowler Chris Woakes finished with a solitary scalp.
The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is evenly poised at 2-2 after the first four matches. The ongoing series is of utmost importance for both sides, considering that the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is just around the corner.