PAK vs ENG 2022: "Others don't even want to try" - Netizens react as Mohammad Rizwan saves Pakistan from embarrassment with fighting fifty in 5th T20I

Opening batter Mohammad Rizwan was the lone warrior with the bat for Pakistan in their fifth T20I against England on Wednesday, September 28, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The right-handed batter impressed many with his gutsy half-century in the encounter. Rizwan contributed 63 crucial runs off 46 balls to bail out the hosts.

While the Men in Green kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, he held one end to take his team to a respectable total of 145 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batter received appreciation from all quarters for his exploits with the bat in the crucial fixture. A number of fans took to social media to laud the batter.

"Rizwan the lone survival, a lone wolf, a lion of T20 cricket," a fan wrote while praising Rizwan.

Naushi @naushii123 Mohammad rizwan is the only guy who stays on the crease. Whether he plays slow or not, he makes most them runs. We would be 80 all out if it wasn’t for him. 🥹 Mohammad rizwan is the only guy who stays on the crease. Whether he plays slow or not, he makes most them runs. We would be 80 all out if it wasn’t for him. 🥹😴

Noor-e-Fatima @iamnoorefatima

#PakvsEngland Rizwan does not deserve this team Rizwan does not deserve this team 😭#PakvsEngland

Asad Yousafzai @AsadYou27789707

#PakvsEngland Seems like only Rizwan in batting line plays for Pakistan with pure heart while the others don’t even want to try. Seems like only Rizwan in batting line plays for Pakistan with pure heart while the others don’t even want to try. #PakvsEngland

💚🇵🇰 @Syedaumaima01

Guy was performing without the help of other middle order batsmen

Hats off to him!

#Rizwan A fighting knock from Rizwan today!Guy was performing without the help of other middle order batsmenHats off to him! A fighting knock from Rizwan today!Guy was performing without the help of other middle order batsmen👏♥️Hats off to him!#Rizwan https://t.co/k3ibnj34mQ

rumi⁷ @thisismyshiteu0 Rizwan carrying this whole batting line on his shoulders Rizwan carrying this whole batting line on his shoulders

Phunsuk Wangdu @bajredaasita If anyone say anything against Rizwan today I’ll riot. Man was the only one fighting till the end ALONE like always. #PakvsEngland If anyone say anything against Rizwan today I’ll riot. Man was the only one fighting till the end ALONE like always. #PakvsEngland

Sisiwe @sisiwemsomi Mohammad Rizwan is the most consistent batsman in the world. Mohammad Rizwan is the most consistent batsman in the world.

Khani ❤🇵🇰 @Iqrakhan01 The whole team is now dependent on rizwan. Before him it was babar🤷‍♀️ Poor guy has to face criticism despite the only player who stays on the crease longer than any other batsman 🙂 #Rizwansupramacy The whole team is now dependent on rizwan. Before him it was babar🤷‍♀️ Poor guy has to face criticism despite the only player who stays on the crease longer than any other batsman 🙂 #Rizwansupramacy https://t.co/P5aSB36IKp

faria |shadab n rauf stan| @shawtyisswag__ Rizwan deserves an oscar for carrying the burden of the whole team! Rizwan deserves an oscar for carrying the burden of the whole team!

Mohammad Rizwan has showcased tremendous form in T20Is this year. He has mustered 315 runs from his five appearances in the ongoing series against England at a fantastic average of 78.75 and has four half centuries to his name.

The keeper-batter is currently at the top of the ICC's T20I rankings for batters. While he has done exceptionally well in his team's recent matches, the other batters have struggled for consistency, making things difficult for Pakistan.

England bundle out Pakistan for 145 despite Mohammad Rizwan's half-century

The English side won the toss and elected to field first in the fifth game of the series. The visitors delivered an impactful bowling performance in the clash, bowling out Pakistan for a below par total of 146.

Barring Mohammad Rizwan, no other Pakistan batter was able to cross the 20-run mark. Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, returning with figures of 3/20 in his four overs.

Left-arm pacers David Willey and Sam Curran picked up two wickets each in the match, while senior fast bowler Chris Woakes finished with a solitary scalp.

The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is evenly poised at 2-2 after the first four matches. The ongoing series is of utmost importance for both sides, considering that the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is just around the corner.

