PAK vs NZ 2023: Why is Naseem Shah not playing today's ODI match?

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is not a part of the Men in Green's playing XI for their ODI series decider against New Zealand in Karachi. The third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series got underway a few minutes ago at the National Stadium.

Pakistan and New Zealand have won one game each in this three-match series. Naseem Shah was among the top performers for the home side in the first two matches, but the team management left him out of the playing XI for the series decider.

Some fans were guessing that Shah might have suffered an injury or is sick, but the fast bowler has been rested because of his workload. The youngster picked up a shoulder injury during the Test series against England last month. He made his comeback in a List A match between Khyber and Balochistan before playing for Pakistan in the second Test against New Zealand.

Naseem played one Test and two ODIs against the Blackcaps, where he picked up a total of 12 wickets. The team management has rested him for the third ODI. Mohammad Hasnain has replaced him in the playing XI.

Naseem Shah is not the only player missing from Pakistan's playing XI from 2nd ODI

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI after their 79-run defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI. As mentioned earlier, they have rested Naseem Shah and selected Mohammad Hasnain in the team.

Even top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq has lost his place to the squad's vice-captain Shan Masood. Imam failed to make much of an impact in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. He returned with scores of 11 & 6.

It will be interesting to see how Pakistan perform in the absence of Naseem and Imam. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

