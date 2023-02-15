PAK-W vs IRE-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 10

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Cape Town as the weather forecast for the 10th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan (PAK-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W) has no chance of rain playing spoilsport. The Group B fixture is scheduled to be played at Newlands on Wednesday, February 15.

Both teams lost their first matches of the tournament and will be desperate to put their campaign back on track later tonight.

Pakistan suffered a thumping defeat against India by seven wickets in their tournament opener. While the batters did a fantastic job of putting 149 runs on the board, with skipper Bismah Maroof leading from the front with an unbeaten half-century, the bowlers failed to back it up. India rode on two match-winning knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh to chase down the target with one over to spare.

Despite losing the match, they will draw confidence from how they played against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. Pakistan will hope to come up with a better performance with the ball as they aim for their maiden victory in the T20 World Cup.

Ireland, on the other hand, head into the tournament with a win over world-beaters Australia in a warm-up game. However, they were humbled by England, losing the match by four wickets. The Irish side will have to come up with an all-round performance to trump Pakistan and keep themselves afloat for a knockout berth.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 15 - No rain predicted

Fans can expect an uninterrupted game as the weather forecast for Cape Town suggests that there is no chance of rain affecting the T20 World Cup game on Wednesday. However, there will be significant cloud cover during the match.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius, but the real feel will be around 18 degrees Celsius, meaning it will be cold out there. The humidity in Cape Town is expected to be around 75 percent.

PAK-W vs IRE-W Squads

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, and Shauna Kavanagh.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, and Sadaf Shamas.

