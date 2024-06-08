Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim continues to be doubtful for T20 World Cup 2024 match vs Team India

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim is doubtful for their high-voltage T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India on Sunday (9 June) in New York. According to ESPNcricinfo, the final call will be taken on the match day after assessing his fitness.

The veteran cricketer missed the final game of the T20I series against England, as the PCB cited precautionary reasons. However, the suspected rib injury appears to be more serious, as he missed the game against USA in Dallas as the tourists suffered a shocking Super Over loss.

Due to Imad's absence, the Men in Green have struggled to balance the side. They were forced to pick a seemingly out-of-form Azam Khan and Shadab Khan, who is their frontline spinner, but the move has struggled to make incisions in the way expected.

Trending

The 35-year-old came out of retirement only to be part of the T20 World Cup; however, his injury puts his participation in jeopardy.

Pakistan face risk of getting eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

The 2009 T20 World Cup champions face the prospect of a group stage exit as they run into a mighty Indian side. A loss to Rohit Sharma and Co. will still keep the Men in Green virtually in contention for Super 8 qualification, but it will be an uphill road.

Canada and Ireland are equally capable of running any team close. Pakistan have defeated their arch-rivals only once in T20 World Cups in seven meetings.

The last encounter between the two sides in the 2022 T20 World Cup saw Virat Kohli play a blinder (82* off 53) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to take Team India over the line by four wickets. While Babar Azam and Co. eventually made it to the final, they lost to England, who lifted the trophy for the second time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news