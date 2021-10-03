Pakistan captain Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to complete 7000 runs in T20 cricket 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the fastest batter to cross the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket. The champion cricketer crossed the milestone on Sunday, October 3, while competing in the National T20 Cup. The accomplished right-hander achieved the feat in his 187th innings.

Notably, the record was previously held by West Indies cricket veteran Chris Gayle. The swashbuckling opener had surpassed 7000 runs in the shortest format in 192 innings.

Babar Azam is currently plying his trade for Central Punjab (Pakistan) in the ongoing National T20 Cup. The gifted batsman has showcased stunning form in the domestic tournament.

He is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition and has enthralled fans with a stunning century and two impressive half-centuries. He will be keen to carry his form into the impending T20 World Cup 2021 as he looks to guide Pakistan to a championship triumph.

Babar Azam to lead the Men in Green in T20 World Cup 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the showpiece event. The tournament is slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this month.

Several big names, including ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and seasoned campaigners, failed to find a spot in the side for the ICC event. While Babar Azam will be the captain for the Pakistan team, leg-spinner Shadab Khan will serve as his deputy.

The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir will also travel with the team as reserve players. Pakistan open their campaign on October 24 with their highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India.

Here is the entire squad:

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

