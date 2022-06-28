Pakistan to compete in tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan will partake in a tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh in early October as part of their 2022 ICC T20 World Cup preparations. The Blackcaps are also expected to tour the subcontinent in December 2022 after their tour in 2021 was called off.

The Babar Azam-led side will make their way to New Zealand to compete in the tri-series in early October. All of the matches are scheduled to be hosted by the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand released their home summer schedule earlier today and the tri-series is the first series on the cards.

The hosts will begin the series with a clash against Bangladesh on October 8. The finals are scheduled to take place on October 14, a week before the Super 12s stage commences in Australia.

This will mark Azam's first T20I in New Zealand since 2018. He was ruled out of the 2020-21 tour due to a thumb injury.

Speaking about the importance of the tri-series in New Zealand in terms of getting familiar with the conditions, Babar Azam said:

"I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations."

He added:

"I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions."

In terms of the build-up to the World Cup. the subcontinent teams will be involved in the Asia Cup as well. Bangladesh are currently in the Caribbean, where they will compete in a three-match T20I series after the end of the Test series.

The Asian teams will battle it out even after the culmination of the T20 tri-series as they have been drawn in the same group at the T20 World Cup in Australia. They are set to face each other on November 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are slated to compete in the shortest format against Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands and West Indies in the near future.

Pakistan-New Zealand-Bangladesh tri-series schedule

8 Oct – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

9 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

10 Oct – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

11 Oct – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

12 Oct – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

13 Oct – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

