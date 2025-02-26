"Pakistan have done something wrong seeing which he gets angry" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's performances including 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Hardik Pandya for invariably delivering the goods in games against the Men in Blue's arch-rivals Pakistan. He pointed out that the seam-bowling all-rounder is the highest wicket-taker against the Men in Green in ICC events.

India registered a comprehensive six-wicket win in their 2025 Champions Trophy Group A game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Although Hardik scored only eight runs off six deliveries in the chase, he registered figures of 2/31 in eight overs, with Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel being his two victims.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Hardik has mind-boggling numbers against Pakistan.

"Who has taken the most wickets against Pakistan in ICC events? Names like Zaheer Khan, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Shane Warne might be coming to your mind. Cancel everyone, it is Hardik Pandya. It's a mind-numbing stat," he said (1:45).

"He has taken 14 wickets. Mitchell Starc has 11, Ashish Nehra has 10, and Ravindra Jadeja, Irfan Pathan and Courtney Walsh have nine each. He has got something against them. Pakistan have done something wrong seeing which he gets angry," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator cited examples to point out that the Baroda all-rounder stood out in virtually every game against Pakistan before his crucial performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

"You can see his numbers in any game against Pakistan. In the Asia Cup 2016, he got out for zero but picked up three wickets while conceding eight runs. In a group stage match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, he scored an unbeaten 20 off six balls and picked up two wickets. After that, in the Champions Trophy final, he was fighting alone, scored 76 runs off 43 balls and picked up a wicket," Chopra observed.

"He took two wickets and scored 26 runs in the 2019 World Cup. After that the 2022 Asia Cup, Player of the Match, unbeaten 33 and 3/25. Then the 2022 T20 World Cup, he scored 40 runs, took down (Mohammad) Nawaz because of which he had to bowl the 20th over, and took three wickets. He took two wickets in the 2023 World Cup and didn't get to bat. He scored 87 runs off 90 balls in the 2023 Asia Cup and didn't bowl. He picked up two wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup," he added.

Hardik has smashed 217 runs at a strike rate of 132.31 and picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.93 in eight ODIs against Pakistan. Although he has managed only 91 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 in seven T20Is against the Men in Green, he has accounted for 13 dismissals at an economy rate of 7.25 in those games.

"He has delivered in clutch situations" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's performances in big games

Hardik Pandya delivered a match-winning spell in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Hardik Pandya raises his game in all crunch matches and not only against Pakistan.

"It's not only about Pakistan. He has delivered in clutch situations. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Heinrich Klaasen was hitting but who got him out - Hardik Pandya. Who dismissed David Miller in the last over - Hardik Pandya. Shami had limped and gone out (in the 2025 Champions Trophy). Who dismissed Babar Azam - Hardik Pandya," he said (4:30).

The analyst added that the Mumbai Indians captain provides balance to the Indian XI.

"Whenever the team is stuck, he comes up with these clutch performances. Many players provide the glamor but he is the only one who provides balance. Hardik Pandya is the Indian team's life in white-ball cricket. He is the most valuable player. What he brings to the table, nobody else does," Chopra observed.

Chopra opined that India might have had to include three specialist seamers in their playing XI in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy had Hardik not been part of the mix. He added that Rohit Sharma and company might have scored more runs in the 2023 World Cup final had the all-rounder been part of the XI.

