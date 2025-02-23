Pakistan fans chant “Father of India” for Australian star during ENG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Pakistan fans teased their neighbors, India, with an interesting chant directed at Australian opener Travis Head during the 2025 Champions Trophy match on Saturday (February 22). The contest between Australia and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was the fourth match of the tournament.

When Head was fielding in the deep near the boundary during the first innings of the match, the Pakistan fans in the stands took to the opportunity to chant 'father of India' at him.

Head has been a thorn in India's flesh over the past few years, tormenting them with match-winning centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He was also among the runs in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series which the Aussies won 3-1.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Australia register record-breaking chase to beat England in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash

England batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a massive total of 351/8 in 50 overs, courtesy of a sensational knock of 165 (143) from opener Ben Duckett and a half-century from Joe Root. Ben Dwarshuis (3/66), Adam Zampa (2/64) and Marnus Labuschagne (2/41) were among the wickets for Australia.

The World Champions then got off to a poor start in the massive chase as Travis Head (6) and Steve Smith (5) departed cheaply inside five overs with just 27 runs on the board. Josh Inglis (120*), Matthew Short (63), Alex Carey (69), Marnus Labuschagne (47) and Glenn Maxwell (32*) then chipped in with magnificent knocks to help their side register the highest successful chase in Champions Trophy history.

Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, winning captain Steve Smith said:

"I thought the guys were outstanding from the outset. Travis and I were the only ones to miss out (laughs) and the middle order did a fantastic job. Regardless of what team we have, we would have bowled first. We knew dew would play a role. It looked like they would get 400, but it slowed up in the end in the first innings, and I thought 350 was chaseable. The boys did a good job with the ball and controlled the back end by mixing it up."

Australia will next face South Africa on Tuesday (February 25), while England will take on Afghanistan the following day.

