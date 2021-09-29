Pakistan may make two changes to their T20 World Cup squad - Reports

Pakistan are set to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to start next month. However, a report has emerged claiming that the selection committee can make a couple of changes to the squad announced for the mega event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced their 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on September 9. There were quite a few surprises in the team as experienced players like Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik failed to receive a place. Meanwhile, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have returned to the team.

Soon after, a report emerged claiming that captain Babar Azam was unhappy with the squad. Now, according to Dawn, PCB could make two changes to the squad. After looking at below-par performances from a few selected players in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2021, the Pakistani selectors are reportedly rethinking their choices.

“Two changes can still be made to the World Cup squad,” the official told Dawn on the condition of anonymity yesterday. “But nothing is confirmed yet.”

Pakistan's cricket team is set to open its ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai. The ICC has allowed all nations to alter their squads until five days before quarantine begins.

Which Pakistan players can lose their spot in ICC T20 World Cup squad?

Sohaib Maqsood has not touched the 25-run mark in his previous five T20 innings

One of the players who can lose his spot is Sohaib Maqsood, who has scores of 24, 0, 18, 15 and 17 in his last five T20 innings. Even wicket-keeper Azam Khan has had a tough time in the middle of late. He has aggregated only 56 runs in his last five knocks.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has proven to be a little expensive with the ball. In his last three T20 innings, Hasnain has conceded a minimum of 40 runs in all three matches.

It will be interesting to see which players can retain their places in Pakistan's final squad.

