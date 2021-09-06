Pakistan announce 15-man squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021; leave out Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named their 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year. Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has been left out.

Babar Azam will captain the team that features the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The PCB announced the squad via a press release on Monday, September 6. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have also returned to the T20I team.

The 15-man squad will also play in Pakistan's upcoming T20I matches against England and New Zealand.

Here is the entire squad:

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Squad: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shadab Khan has been named the vice-captain of Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir will travel with the team as reserves.

Why is Sarfaraz Ahmed not a part of the Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Sarfaraz Ahmed was the vice-captain of Pakistan in the previous edition of the ICC T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been included in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Selectors have picked Mohammad Rizwan and Azam Khan as the two wicket-keepers. Explaining the reason behind Sarfaraz's exclusion, chief selector Muhammad Wasim said:

“Azam Khan is an aggressive and attacking batter who also keeps wickets, a combination that has earned him the selectors’ nod ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed."

Pakistan will play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand from September 25 to October 3 in Lahore. The action will then move to Rawalpindi where the Men in Green will lock horns with England in two T20Is on October 13 and 14.

Pakistan will open their ICC T20 World Cup campaign versus India on October 24.

