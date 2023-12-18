Pakistan penalized for slow over-rate during 1st Test against Australia; lose crucial WTC points

Things continue to unravel for Pakistan as they were penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against Australia in Perth. They suffered a massive 360-run defeat and fell 0-1 behind in the three-match series.

Pakistan was fined 10 percent of their match fee and deducted two World Test Championship (WTC) points from their tally for being two overs short. It resulted in the Men in Green falling to No.2 from joint-first with India on the table. Their percentage points dropped from 66.67 to 61.11.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to over-rate offenses, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Additionally, as per Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short.

Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions considering all the time allowances. The charges were agreed to by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood admitted to the offense and accepted the sanctions.

Pakistan continued their winless Test streak in Australia

The Aussie bowlers ran through the Pakistan lineup in the final innings.

After much anticipation in the build-up to the Test series, Pakistan continued their historical struggles down under. It was an embarrassing 15th consecutive Test loss in Australia, dating back to the last time they won a red-ball game on Aussie soil in 1995-96.

Losing the toss and bowling first, Pakistan bowlers were immediately on the back foot, thanks to a breathtaking 164 by David Warner. After conceding an opening partnership of 126, the bowlers struck a few blows to reduce the hosts to 321/5.

Yet, the in-form Mitchell Marsh scored a quickfire 90 to propel Australia to a mammoth 487 in their first essay. In reply, Pakistan showed grit and determination to reach 123/1 before a collapse led to them being bowled out for 271.

The Aussies batted again without enforcing the follow-on and piled on further misery by adding 233/5 before declaring the innings. With an improbable target of 450, the Pakistan batters surrendered meekly and folded for a dismal 89 to lose by 360 runs.

Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Match for runs in both innings and the crucial wicket of Babar Azam in Pakistan's first innings.

The second Test will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting on Boxing Day, December 26.