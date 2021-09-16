Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021: "I have no idea about it" - Pak skipper Babar Azam breaks silence on a possible change in captaincy

Pakistan captain Babar Azam rejected any awareness of a probable change in his team's leadership on Thursday. He brushed off speculation of losing the captaincy of the team. The champion batsman declared in a virtual news conference that his priority is on performing well in the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

He said, “I have no idea about it so far.”

While there were reports of Babar Azam being unhappy with Pakistan's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2021, he also clarified that he is completely backing the team. He is also is optimistic about their chances against the Kiwis. This is what he said regarding the team selection:

"I had an input that I gave. This is not anyone’s team, this is Pakistan’s team. I am backing it and others should also do so.”

The Tom Latham-led New Zealand side will be without many regulars. Azam, however, was not dismissive of their chances, citing their previous performances. He also believes the series would have been more enjoyable if the visitors had their key players in the roster.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series to kick-off from Friday

The two cricketing nations will square off in a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by seven T20Is in Pakistan. Notably, this will be New Zealand's first visit to the Asian country in 18 years. They will be without the likes of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Tim Siefert, Devon Conway and Trent Boult.

The series is set to commence on September 17 with the two teams contesting in their first ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have announced a 12-member squad for the opening clash:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.

Edited by Aditya Singh