Shaheen Afridi to represent Pakistan from now by donning Shahid Afridi's jersey

Pakistan young seamer Shaheen Afridi has made an interesting jersey tweak ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. Shaheen Afridi has revealed he won't don his regular jersey in the three-match rubber, starting on Friday.

Instead, the left-arm seamer will wear former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's jersey number 10. The 21-year old announced via his Twitter handle that the costume is more than a shirt for him. Afridi revealed it's a privilege for him to don the retired cricketer's jersey.

It is worth noting that the youngster is engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter as the occasion transpired in May 2021. Shaheen Afridi, who originally wore the number 40 jersey, has forged himself as a leading bowler for Pakistan in recent times.

He debuted in international cricket in April 2018. The 21-year old has 53 wickets in 28 one-day internationals at 24.62 apiece. But he will need to perform well in the ODI series against New Zealand after enduring a poor outing in England.

New Zealand to play in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years

Meanwhile, the Kiwis will visit Pakistan for the first time since 2003 after New Zealand cricket approved the security protocols. The Black Caps will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi, followed by five T20 internationals in Lahore.

The men in green have been inconsistent, but have recorded T20 series wins over South Africa and the West Indies. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has already asserted they will play positive and aggressive cricket, living up to new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's goal.

In contrast, an under-strength Kiwi side will look to build on their progress against Bangladesh. The tourists had plenty of positives despite suffering a series loss to the Tigers in their backyard.

Pakistan's 12-man squad for first ODI -

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.

