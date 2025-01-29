"Pandya is Nothing without Rohit Sharma"- Top 10 funny memes after India's dismal loss vs England in 3rd T20I 2025

England beat Team India by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Courtesy of the win, the visiting side remain alive in the five-match series as the hosts won the first two matches.

The English side batted first in the contest and notched up a decent total of 171/9 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Ben Duckett (51), Liam Livingstone (43), and Jos Buttler (24). Spinner Varun Chakravarthy stole the show with the ball for India, picking up his second five-wicket haul in T20Is.

In reply, India could only reach 145/9 in 20 overs following a poor batting performance. Multiple batters got starts but failed to kick on, which hampered their team's chances in the chase. Hardik Pandya top-scored with 40 (35) in the middle-order. Jamie Overton (3/24), Brydon Carse (2/28), and Jofra Archer (2/33) were among the wickets for England.

Trending

Fans enjoyed the third T20I between the two teams on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the fans trolled Hardik Pandya for a sedate knock in the chase with a meme that read:

"Hardik Pandya is Nothing without Rohit Sharma"

Expand Tweet

Here are some other top memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"170 on the board was a really good score"- England captain Jos Buttler after win vs India in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the victory, saying:

"The guys bowled really well. It's not about how fast they can bowl but how they can adapt. Rashid keeps getting better. He is one of the most important players in the team. We are very lucky to have him on our side with the variations he has."

He continued:

"Jofra Archer is a superstar and not often he goes for 60. Ben Duckett batted beautifully. I think from ball one the wicket looked a bit different from how everyone predicted. 170 on the board was a really good score as there was something on the pitch and then managed to squeeze them. It's a great effort to get disappointed despite scoring 170."

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the fourth T20I between both teams on Friday, January 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news