"Pant is never disrespectful as such" - Anil Chaudhary defends Indian wicketkeeper over reprimand during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India umpire Anil Chaudhary defended Rishabh Pant over his reprimand during the first Test against England. England beat India by five wickets in the opening Test at Headingley to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ad

During the opening Test, Rishabh Pant was reprimanded for showing dissent as he threw the ball to the ground in front of the umpire. The incident happened on the third day after the officials refused to change the ball.

"When we are officiating as umpires, players come to us for ball checks and to change the ball. Sometimes it happens that the same player comes twice in two overs, then the umpire feels bad. Maybe the umpires felt Pant was not right. They reported it. The referee reprimanded him which is like giving a warning. The demerit point got added and that will stay. How it happened with Digvesh in the IPL. If it gets to a certain number Pant may have to sit out for a game. Rishabh is not like this and plays with maturity. Maybe it happened in the heat of the moment. Pant is never disrespectful as such. He has become more mature now," Anil Chaudhary said on a Podcast with The Indian Express (10:29).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Pant was also handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Talking further about Pant, Anil Chaudhary went on to add that the Indian wicket-keeper batter was very passionate and put him in the same category as former opener Virender Sehwag. He added:

"Pant is very passionate. When you are mad behind something you are like this. Pant's batting style reflects it. Pant is Virender Sehwag category type of player. They will tell whatever is in their mind and will not keep anything inside." (13:16)

Ad

Despite India's loss in the first Test, Pant had a brilliant outing with the bat in both the innings.

Can Rishabh Pant repeat Headingley heroics as India aim to bounce back at Edgbaston?

The second Test between England and India is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors are 0-1 down and will be aiming to bounce back and draw level at Edgbaston.

Ad

Rishabh Pant put up a brilliant display with the bat in both innings of the first Test at Headingley. He smashed twin centuries. In the first innings, Pant made 134 runs off 178 balls, hitting 12 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 75.28. He followed it up with another hundred in the second innings, making 118 runs off 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 84.29.

India will expect Pant to carry his form with the bat and repeat his heroics. Notably, the visitors have lost seven and drawn one Test at this venue from eight matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news