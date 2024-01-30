"Past his best" - Geoffrey Boycott on Rohit Sharma after England's win over India in Hyderabad Test

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott reckons Indian captain Rohit Sharma is well past his best, suggesting that the Englishmen can beat the hosts in the ongoing Test series. Boycott also believes Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be big misses for the second Test.

Rohit had excellent starts in both innings of the first Test against England in Hyderabad but failed to build on it. The veteran also had a forgettable series in South Africa, managing a solitary half-century in four innings.

In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott pointed out that Rohit has played only pretty cameos and that he seems uninspiring as captain, adding that England could repeat their heroics of 2012.

"Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has only scored two Test hundreds at home in four years. They are also weak in the field.

"This India team is ripe for the taking, and England have a golden chance to be the first side to topple them on their own patch for 12 years. India badly miss Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test."

Pope, dropped on 110, went on to make a match-winning 196 to wipe out a 190-run deficit and turn it into a 230-run lead. The tourists eventually won by 28 runs.

"England must make the most of it before he comes back" - Geoffrey Boycott on Virat Kohli

Boycott reflected that Jadeja and Kohli are vital to India's chances, especially pointing out that the latter's presence is powerful.

"Jadeja is a huge blow. He is a great all-rounder, top bowler, brilliant fielder and was their best batsman in the first Test. Kohli is their talisman.

"He is a magnificent batsman who averages 60 on Indian pitches, but he also gives them great energy in the field. He is a big loss, and England must make the most of it before he comes back for the third Test."

The former player also added that England will not find a better opportunity to win a Test series in India, who are missing several key players.

"India are due a defeat at home. The signs are good, as they have lost Kohli, Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant and are playing opponents full of confidence after a remarkable win. England must take this rare opportunity."

The second Test begins on February 2 in Vishakhapatnam.

