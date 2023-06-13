"Pat Cummins would have also fielded in this Test" - Sourav Ganguly backs Indian team's decision to bowl first in WTC final

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed the Indian team's decision to bowl first in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval by saying that Australian captain Pat Cummins would have done the same.

India suffered a humiliating 209-run defeat at the hands of the Aussies, after they were bowled out for 234 in a 444-run chase on Day 5.

A section of the fans suggested that India lost the game during the toss as they asked Australia to bat first, despite the overcast conditions on June 7 suggesting an advantage for the bowling side.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja's dismissal by Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over of the game seemed to prove Rohit Sharma's decision as the correct one. The mood shifted in the second half of the day as Steve Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) combined to help Australia claw their way back after struggling at 76/3 at one stage.

An unbroken partnership of 251 runs between the pair put Australia in a strong position of 327/3 at stumps on Day 1. Head and Smith's partnership prompted fans and experts to question India's decision to field first.

Explaining why India opted to field first in the WTC final against Australia, Sourav Ganguly told Sports Today:

"Although Pat Cummins would have also fielded in this Test, India fielded after winning the toss. I've played with Rahul for the entire life as a player, when I was his captain and then he was my captain."

Ganguly added:

"I've seen him back on pitches which were far…. far difficult then. 2006 Johannesburg he was captain (and) we got South Africa for 90 after batting first. So sometimes you have to take that call."

With their loss against Australia, India's prolonged hunt for their first ICC title since 2013 continues.

The Men in Blue have featured in four semifinals and four finals of major ICC events but haven't been able to cross the final hurdle. Ganguly advised the Indian team to play without fear on the big occasions.

The former Indian captain said:

"In the last 10 years, they played four finals. It's not that they've been absolutely poor. They have just not won the big finals, hopefully that will happen."

"As someone who has seen Indian cricket closely. My only advice is to play without fear when you get to these big moments. Sometimes you have to take the hard decisions."

"The execution has to be fearless"- Sourav Ganguly on India's trepidation in big matches

India finished at the top of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 before they were thrashed by eventual champions England by 10 wickets in the semi-final in Adelaide. It was a repeat of the 2019 World Cup, where India ended as leaders of the round-robin stage but lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

When asked if the Indian team struggles due to tentativeness in big knockout matches, Ganguly said:

"Maybe at times there is a bit of a different thought but that's what I feel watching from outside and I say that with respect that just go and play."

He added:

"The T20 World Cup semi-final also against England in Adelaide… They should have hit it and that's the mindset Rahul and Rohit need to get we have a World Cup in six months. I feel this is a very strong team but the execution has to be fearless."

India will host the 2023 World Cup in October and November. The quadrennial event will be a huge opportunity for Rohit Sharma and his men to end the ICC title drought.

