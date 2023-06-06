Pat Cummins confirms Scott Boland's inclusion in Australia's playing XI for WTC final against India

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that Scott Boland will act as the third seamer in the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India following an injury to Josh Hazlewood. Michael Neser was added to the squad as a last-minute replacement on the back of his red-hot form in the County Championship but he failed to make the cut.

Cummins emphasized that the Aussies will not be looking to tinker with their team combination and the ensuing playing XI will be devoid of any potential surprises. Boland's inclusion in the squad rounds off Australia's bowling attack which includes Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green along with Nathan Lyon as the sole frontline spinner.

Explaining why Boland was preferred for a role in the playing XI, Cummins said during the pre-match press conference:

"Scott is a seam bowler on a good length, but he just offers something slightly different to Joshy Hazlewood, and Starcy being a left hander is bit different."

Praising Australia's bench strength in the seam bowling department and confirming Hazlewood's availability for the first Ashes Test, Cummins added:

"That's the luxury of having bench strength," he said. "'Hoff' (Hazlewood) was really close to being available for this one so he'll be available for the first (Ashes) Test. 'Ness' (Neser), you see how well he's been doing in county cricket, Sean Abbott's here, so I'm sure we'll be calling on a lot of resources."

Scott Boland made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test of the 2021-22 Ashes. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 6-7 in the second innings and has played seven Tests so far. He recently played against India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but failed to pick up a wicket.

"He's had a few bowls over here now and has looked good" - Pat Cummins on Scott Boland

Scott Boland had the opportunity to represent a team in the County Championship but opted against it to recover and recuperate ahead of the grueling season that involves six Tests in the form of the WTC final and the Ashes.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins stated that Boland has been in good touch of late in the nets.

"Someone like Scotty, it's just a really simple game plan – you hit your good areas and you stay there all day and hopefully the ball will do the work for you. He's had a few bowls over here now and has looked good. But he looks good whenever he bowls," Cummins said.

India and Australia will lock horns in the WTC final at The Oval from Wednesday, June 7, onwards.

Will Scott Boland prove to be Australia's X-Factor in the WTC Final? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes