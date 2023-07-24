Former Australian captain Aaron Finch took a jibe at England pundits after Australia retained the Ashes in an underwhelming fashion. England’s hopes of winning their first Ashes series since 2015 were crushed after the final day of the fourth Test got washed away due to a heavy downpour in Manchester.

With Pat Cummins & Co leading the five-match series 2-1 after the fourth game ended in a draw, Australia retain the urn as they are the holders from the previous Ashes series (2021-22).

Many former England players like Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain, and Michael Atherton rued the result of the Manchester Test. Vaughan felt it wasn’t the appropriate way for Australia to retain the Ashes, whereas Hussain believes it was the worst possible way to end (England’s hopes for a comeback in the series).

Responding to an Australian media report on criticism from the English media, Finch, who played five Tests for Australia in 2018, tweeted:

“Apologies… Pat and the team had control over the weather.”

England seemingly were in the driver’s seat at the end of Day 3 after they reduced Australia to 113/4. A play of 30 overs took place on the fourth day with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh remaining firm at the crease before Root induced the edge of the Australia No. 3.

Australia were still 61 runs behind England’s substantial first-innings lead (275) on Day 5. The hosts, however, didn’t get the opportunity to pick the five remaining Australian wickets and wrap up their innings as inclement weather didn’t permit the play to resume on the final day.

"Don’t be 2-0 down" - Damien Martyn to England

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn slammed England for losing the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s in this Ashes. Martyn, who played 10 Ashes Tests between 2001 and 2006, quipped on how England missed the opportunity thanks to their poor performance at the start of the series.

He tweeted:

“Quite funny reading through Twitter and all the complaints about England losing the 5 test match series because of rain. Just a thought maybe don’t be 2-0 down. Play the long game for a series win.”

Damien Martyn🏏 @damienmartyn #cricket #Ashes2023 #cazball #nomedals #winning Quite funny reading through Twitter and all the complaints about England losing the 5 test match series because of rain. Just a thought maybe don’t be 2-0 down. Play the long game for a series win.

Australia and England will play the fifth Ashes Test, starting on July 27 at The Oval in London. Australia need to win the last game to clinch their first Ashes triumph in England since 2001.