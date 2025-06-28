PBKS spinner spotted bowling in the India nets ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was spotted bowling in the Indian nets in Birmingham on Saturday, June 28. The 29-year-old was bowling in the nets on the second day of training for India, as they gear up for the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday, July 2.

Ad

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Brar could be seen bowling with a black shirt and trackpants on, even as other players continued around him trained with the regular training gear.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This is not the first time that Brar has turned up to bowl at the India nets. In 2022, the left-arm spinner was one of the two net bowlers, alongwith Delhi left-arm seamer Siddhant Sharma, who were chosen ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup.

India start preparation for Edgbaston Test after going down at Leeds in the 1st Test

After losing the series opener at Leeds by five wickets, India began their preparation for the second Test in the five-match series at Edgbaston on Friday, June 27. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl in the nets on Friday.

Ad

But the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were reportedly seen talking to head coach Gautam Gambhir as India look to level the series 1-1 at Birmingham. While it is clear that Bumrah will play only three out of the five Tests, there is still no clarity over which of those matches he would feature in in the series.

He claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Leeds Test, but went wicketless in the second innings as England negotiated his overs without much damage before increasing the scoring rate against the others bowlers.

India might also need to take a decision on the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, who was not a part of the playing XI in the first Test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news