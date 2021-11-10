"I'm thankful to the ECB, as it wasn't easy for them" - Ramiz Raja glad to see England finalise their Pakistan tour in 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja thanked the England Cricket Board (ECB) for finalising their tour of Pakistan in 2022. ECB chief Tom Harrison, who travelled to Pakistan to mend their relations with the PCB, committed to a multi-format tour.

The ECB agreed to play two additional T20Is apart from five T20Is and three Tests when England tour Pakistan in October 2022. Harrison announced the same on Tuesday following a meeting with his PCB counterpart Ramiz Raja.

Raja expressed his gratitude to the ECB for confirming the tour. He recalled that emotions were high when England withdrew from their originally scheduled tour a few weeks ago. Terming the withdrawal a 'knee-jerk reaction, Raja is happy that the ECB has confirmed the tour now.

"I'm thankful to the England Cricket Board (ECB), as it wasn't easy for them. They were under pressure and we became emotional when the pullout took place. Everyone saw how Pakistan made its case, and the result is they came here."

"The only thing is we and the ECB must walk together because it's important for every board to understand each other, their frustrations, meet the expectations. I think the ECB also understood they committed a mistake by withdrawing, and it was a knee-jerk reaction," Raja said in a video uploaded by Pakistan cricket's official Twitter handle.

Ramiz Raja said that fans can now look ahead to a blockbuster home season, saying:

"This tour was important, and it's their gratefulness. Coming over here to sort things out and accepting their fault and promising to play two additional T20Is is good news for our fans because I believe Pakistan should have a home season so spectators come and watch and top teams should tour."

Raja also revealed that the PCB is trying to reschedule New Zealand's cancelled tour of the country. Acknowledging that the confirmation of England and Australia's tours as 'massive breakthroughs', he said:

We are also revisiting New Zealand's tour, and when I go to Dubai, we might announce a schedule. However, England and Australia tours are massive breakthroughs, and I expect our side to perform well. I want us to be a proud nation and our fans, our team, and the board to be respected. Also, if we are firm and honest, we need not fear anybody."

After the ECB pulled out of a short limited-overs tour, relations strained between the two boards. Following the new development, things appear to be on the mend now.

"Australia tour is a significant one, as they are touring Pakistan after 24 years" - Ramiz Raja

The former Pakistan opener highlighted that Australia's tour in March 2022 would be a significant one. Raja said that Australia are an accomplished side and expects the hosts to deliver quality performances against the visitors.

Ahead of Australia's first tour of Pakistan in over two decades, Raja said:

"Australia tour is a significant one, as they are touring Pakistan after 24 years. We have to play our best cricket because they are a strong team, and winning increases expectations from the fans, and the success translates to the entire nation."

"We have seen in the current World Cup campaign how entire Pakistan and even those outside are standing strong with the team. Players have also realised we have to showcase everything on the field."

Australia enjoyed a successful tour of Pakistan in 1998. They will play two Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I in March 2022.

