PCB responds to Ramiz Raja's scathing attack on board and new chairman Najam Sethi, terms his comments "disappointing"

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to various allegations leveled by former chief Ramiz Raja on the board as well as its new chairman Najam Sethi. In an official release issued on Wednesday, December 28, PCB termed the comments made and language used by Raja as "disappointing".

Raja was sacked as PCB chief and replaced by Sethi just days after Pakistan’s embarrassing 0-3 loss to England in a three-match Test series. This was the first instance of a Pakistan team being whitewashed in a Test series at home.

Ever since being removed as PCB chairman, Raja has gone on a rampage against the board, hitting out at its functioning while also taking potshots at Sethi. Reacting to the former Pakistan captain’s comments, an official PCB stated:

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the comments made and language used by former Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja against Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi on a social media platform and in a TV interview.

“The PCB believes former Chairman Mr Raja’s comments are aimed at tarnishing and damaging the impeccable reputation of present Chairman Mr Sethi, adding it reserves it’s rights to pursue legal proceedings to protect and defend the image and credibility of its Chairman and the institution.”

Read PCB's complete statement here:

The cricket board also dismissed allegations by Raja that he was not allowed to take his belongings after being ordered to quit. The PCB release added:

“PCB Chief Operating Officer Mr Salman Naseer has already rebutted Mr Raja’s allegations that he was not allowed to collect his belongings by confirming these were picked up personally by him and will be returned to Mr Raja today (Wednesday) as a part of the usual handing and taking over process.

"Mr Raja was never stopped from entering the Gaddafi Stadium premises and will be welcome to visit any time in future.”

What Ramiz Raja said while hitting out at PCB and Sethi

In a recent YouTube interaction, Raja alleged that there was a political vendetta behind his sacking while questioning the decision to change the board’s constitution to "accommodate" Sethi. He claimed:

"To accommodate one person, Sethi to be precise, they had to change the entire constitution (of the PCB). I have not seen this anywhere in the world. It has been done in the middle of a season, when teams are visiting Pakistan. They have changed the chief selector, who had played Test cricket. At 2 am in the night, he (Sethi) tweets that Ramiz Raja is gone. This is my playing field. It hurts.”

Launching an attack on Sethi, he raised questions over his cricketing credentials. The 60-year-old commented:

"It has been made out as if a messiah (Sethi) has come, who will take the game to new heights. We know what he is up to. He wants limelight at any cost. He has nothing to do with cricket, and has never lifted a bat.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently taking on New Zealand in a series at home. The first Test is currently underway in Karachi. The game will be followed by the second Test in Karachi and three ODIs at the same venue.

