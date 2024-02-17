"People weren't criticising it when it worked in the summer" - Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's reverse scoop on day 3 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England opening batter Ben Duckett defended Joe Root's reverse scoop that resulted in his downfall on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against India in Rajkot. The left-handed batter reflected that the shot didn't come under criticism when Root had executed it well almost all summer.

Root was the first to get out on Day 3 as he played a reverse scoop against Jasprit Bumrah, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a sharp catch at slip. His dismissal initiated a dramatic collapse as England folded from 224/2 at one stage to 319 all out, conceding a first innings lead of 126.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the day's play, Ben Duckett said he sees it as just another dismissal and refuses to overanalyse it.

"Rooty is a freak and does things a lot of us can't do. In my eyes that dismissal is the same as playing a drive and nicking off. He plays the reverse scoop so well and I'm sure a lot of people weren't [criticising it] when it worked in the summer."

It is worth noting that Joe Root is yet to make a half-century in the series, accumulating 70 runs from five innings at an average of 14.

"They gave us nothing this morning" - Ben Duckett praises India's tactics

Ben Duckett acknowledged that England's aggressive approach didn't pay off in the face of India's brilliant tactics. The 29-year-old stated:

"You have to give credit to the way India played this evening. I thought we batted superbly last night but they gave us nothing this morning and bowled really well. We were attacking but it just didn't pay off."

India capitalized exceptionally well on the 126-run lead as Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked a century off only 122 deliveries. The left-hander added a quick-fire 155 with Shubman Gill before retiring hurt at 104 due to a back spasm. England got a late wicket in the form of Rajat Patidar, but India's lead has increased to 322 with eight wickets in hand.

