"People genuinely thought Joe Root was better than Virat Kohli. Embarrassing" - Fans roast England star for dismal showing against Australia

Star batter Joe Root was dismissed for another low score in England's 2023 ODI World Cup game against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 4. The 32-year-old has struggled mightily following his twin half-centuries to start the tournament.

Root has since been dismissed for single figures on three of his five innings, with a dismal average of 5.80. With England languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing five out of six games, the Australia clash was an opportunity for the modern-day great to restore his form.

However, he flattered to deceive again, falling to one of his nemeses, Mitchell Starc, for a mere 13 off 17 deliveries. To worsen matters, Root did not walk despite getting a clear nick, only for the Aussies to send the decision for DRS review for it to be overturned.

The former England captain's dip in form is surprising, considering he started the campaign with fluent knocks of 77 and 82 against New Zealand and Bangladesh. However, his horrendous showing since has carried over to the side, who have mirrored their star batter with an abysmal showing through the tournament.

It is worth remembering that Root was England's leading run-scorer in the triumphant 2019 World Cup run, with 556 runs at an average of 61.77, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Yet, the champion batter has disappointed in the 50-over format since the start of 2022, with a paltry average of 20 in 17 games.

Fans on Twitter called for Root to walk away from ODI cricket, considering his elongated poor run, while others blasted his poor showing as the primary reason behind England's struggles.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Australia-England clash heading toward a close finish

While England are all but out of semi-final contention, the contest is crucial for Australia to finish in the top four.

Currently in third with eight points in six games, the five-time World Champions will likely have to win two of their final three matches to advance to the knockout stage.

Having been asked to bat first, the Aussies scratched their way to a competitive 286 on a tacky wicket at Ahmedabad. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a well-made 71 off 83 balls, while Steve Smith and Cameron Green added valuable 40s.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow continued his terrible campaign with a golden duck, which was quickly followed by the dismissal of Root to leave England reeling at 19/2 in the fifth over.

Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes steadied the ship with a valuable 84-run partnership before the former was dismissed on 50.

The 2019 World Cup final heroes Stokes and Jos Buttler have joined hands, with the side requiring another 181 off 25 overs.

While England's title defence may be almost done, their qualification to the 2025 Champions Trophy hinges on their results in their remaining games.