"People are going to be speaking about that result" - Ricky Ponting disagrees with Ben Stokes on his take on the current England side

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting vehemently disagreed with Ben Stokes' comments on the current England being spoken about glowingly for their style of play, irrespective of the results, after the fourth Test at Manchester.

Australia retained the Ashes urn after surviving the fourth Test with a draw due to inclement weather on the final two days. England thoroughly outplayed the visitors for most of the game and were five wickets away from possibly leveling the series at 2-2.

However, a visibly disappointed Ben Stokes said that his side's brand of play will be spoken about for years, irrespective of their not winning the Ashes.

Speaking to the ICC Review after the fourth Test, Ponting begged to differ with Stokes and said that while the current English side will be remembered, it may be for the result rather than their performances.

"They probably will be spoken about, but I mean, even if they don't win, this is the other thing – with one Test match to go, if Australia win and they beat England 3-1, I'm sure more people are going to be speaking about that result rather than some of the individual performances from England," said Ponting.

Should Australia win or draw the final Test at the Oval, they will become the first Australian side to win a Test series in England since 2001.

The visitors won the opening two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's before losing the third Test at Headingley.

"Being spoken about like the 2005 series" - Ricky Ponting

The 2023 Ashes has witnessed close finishes like the 2005 series.

Ricky Ponting credited the ongoing Ashes series for creating an impact similar to the 2005 Ashes series on the crowds in England and fans around the globe.

The opening three games of the current Ashes series witnessed nail-biting finishes that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, the 2005 Ashes saw similar matches, with almost all the games going down to the wire before England finally emerged victorious 2-1.

"It's being spoken about like the 2005 series, and we know the 2005 had a huge impact on the way Test cricket was watched and probably played all around the world after that series," said Ponting.

Ponting, Australia's captain in the 2005 Ashes, was particularly complimentary of England's style of play, which has drawn packed crowds to the stadiums.

"England can be very proud of what they're trying to achieve and what they're trying to do. You know, so many kids at the ground, so many kids enjoying Test cricket, families there enjoying it – people that are not necessarily huge Test match fans are sending messages through to everyone talking about how good it's been to watch this sort of style of play," added Ponting.

Despite the Ashes being retained by Australia courtesy of the drawn game at Manchester, there is still much hype surrounding the final Test.

Both teams have several veteran cricketers for whom the Oval Test could be their Ashes swansong. The highly anticipated contest begins on Thursday, July 27.