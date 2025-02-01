"People were making fun as to why he was selected" - Aakash Chopra lauds all-rounder's knock in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shivam Dube for scoring a match-winning half-century in the fourth T20I against England. He pointed out that people were making fun of the all-rounder's selection in the Indian T20I team as he was dismissed for a pair in Mumbai's recent Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu and Kashmir.

Dube smashed 53 runs off 34 deliveries as India set England an 182-run target in Pune on Friday, January 31. The hosts then bowled the visitors out for 166 to register a 15-run win and seal the series 3-1 ahead of the final T20I in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Dube for making an impressive T20I comeback and proving the naysayers wrong.

Trending

"Shivam Dube survived on the first ball. A catch was dropped, it was difficult but it was dropped. After that, the way he batted, and comebacks are difficult. We have been repeatedly saying that everyone had forgotten him, that there was a player named Shivam Dube who was part of the champion team and scored runs in the (2024 T20 World Cup) final," he said (10:20).

"No one was asking about him. He recently got out for zero in both innings for Mumbai, and people were making fun as to why he was selected. It's a different format and he has come after doing well in T20s. He batted and scored a half-century. That was absolutely brilliant," Chopra added.

Shivam Dube struck seven fours and two sixes during his 53-run knock. He was adjudged the Player of the Match but couldn't receive the award at the post-match presentation as he suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer.

"It was absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra lauds Hardik Pandya's knock

Hardik Pandya scored 53 runs off 30 deliveries in the fourth T20I against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra appreciated Hardik Pandya for playing an enterprising knock.

"Hardik Pandya, how well he batted. Puneri power, Pandya power, it was absolutely sensational. He hit a no-look shot and then a helicopter shot. The kind of control that he is showing, there is a bit of arrogance as well. It's a happy arrogance, which you can misunderstand at times," he said (9:45).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the former India captain exhibited quiet confidence during his innings.

"There is that quiet confidence which is not so quiet also. It's in your face but it's also quiet because he is not talking. He scored his runs at a strike rate of close to 200 and went beyond 50," Chopra observed.

Hardik Pandya struck four fours and as many sixes during his innings. He added 87 runs for the sixth wicket with Shivam Dube after India were in trouble at 79/5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news