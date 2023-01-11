Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently spoke about how Virat Kohli's detractors never give him the credit he deserves, even when he scores a century.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt pointed out that certain fans believe that Kohli only scores big on a batting-friendly surface or against weak opposition. Slamming the critics, he highlighted that the Indian batter has 73 international centuries to his name.

The 38-year-old also pointed out that Kohli ended his century drought during last year's Asia Cup against a side like Afghanistan, who had a very potent bowling attack. He suggested that fans should appreciate the batter, as he has significantly contributed to the success of the Indian team.

"He [Virat Kohli] scored a century against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup," Butt said. "They have a strong bowling attack. How many batters have scored a century against them?

"People often say that it is a weak team or a flat track whenever Kohli scores a century. That guy has done it 73 times. I don't know why certain fans do this. This guy is a cricketing genius."

Kohli showcased tremendous form during the Men in Blue's ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The right-handed batter smashed his 45th ton in the 50-over format as he mustered 113 runs off 87 balls.

The star batter is currently only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries in international cricket. Kohli is currently just five tons away from eclipsing Tendulkar in the list of leading century-makers in ODIs.

"Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup was a very special one" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt further went on to say how Virat Kohli helped India secure a historic win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

Butt emphasized that delivering such an impactful performance, especially when Kohli was under the scanner for his form, is no mean feat. He hailed the champion batter for coming up with a scintillating knock under immense pressure.

"Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup was a very special one," he added. "It's never easy to play in such a fashion, especially when you are going through a form slump. Such knocks take a player to the next level."

Kohli, with his unconquered 82-run knock, guided India to a stunning four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller at the showpiece event at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. He played some breathtaking strokes, which are etched in the memories of ardent cricket fans to date.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes