"People will think better of the Australians" - Geoffrey Boycott demands public apology from Pat Cummins and Co. for Jonny Bairstow stumping

Former England opening batter Geoffrey Boycott has demanded a public apology from the Australian team over the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Boycott reckons people will think highly of the Australians if they admit their mistake.

Bairstow's controversial dismissal occurred in the 52nd over of Day 5. After ducking a short-pitched delivery, unaware the ball was still in play, the Yorkshire batter casually strode out of the crease. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey seized the opportunity to flick the bails with an underarm throw. The decision went to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who called it out.

In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott, though said that it was not a case of non-striker run-out and that Australia should apologise for their conduct.

"If a batsman is trying to pinch some ground, as in a Mankad situation, then that is different. Jonny was not trying to steal a run. Australia now have had the time to think about what happened.

"We all make mistakes in the heat of the moment. People will think better of the Australians if they put their hands up and say 'we've got it wrong'. That is the way to go. Let's see over the next few days if they are man enough to do that."

Australia copped plenty of flak following the controversial dismissal as the crowd booed them. The likes of Usman Khawaja and David Warner also had some heated exchanges with members at Lord's while going for lunch.

"I have always admired and respected the Australians" - Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott (Image Credits: Getty)

Boycott recalled an incident during the 1964 tour of South Africa when then captain Ian Smith had a controversial dismissal

"I have always admired and respected the Australians for being fair-minded, tough competitors.

"On my first tour with England to South Africa in 1964, our captain Ian Smith was given out in controversial circumstances, similar to Jonny Bairstow stumping on Sunday."

The former player said that the Proteas captain withdrew the appeal.

"He thought 'over' had been called, but the short leg fielder had threw the stumps down. Trevor Goddard, the South African captain, came running up, talked to his players and went to the umpire to reverse the appeal. If you want to win at all costs, then cricket should not be for you."

With the third Test set to begin on Thursday at Headingley, tempers are likely to be flared.

Poll : 0 votes