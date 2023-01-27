“Perfect” – Fans react as Yuzvendra Chahal dropped from playing XI in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from India's playing XI for the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. Hardik Pandya and Co. have chosen to play in-form Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the leg spinner.
The development comes amid the right-arm spinner's recent struggles in white-ball formats. So far, he has scalped three wickets in as many T20Is and three scalps in two ODIs this year.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep scalped six wickets in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He previously bagged five wickets in two ODIs against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old has got an opportunity in T20Is this time around after missing out on a place in the last two T20I series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
Fans had different reactions to the team management benching Yuzvendra Chahal.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan off-spinner Danish Kaneria has pointed out that Chahal needs to work on his bowling. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:
"Send him to domestic cricket and make him bowl longer. I don’t think he’ll be ready unless he bowls lengthy spells. He is struggling big time. The more he plays four-day games, he will get his rhythm back. He will improve.”
Kaneria added:
“Kuldeep was getting wickets because he was bowling full-length balls. He was able to provide the turn. Chahal was bowling short-length deliveries. There was no turn. Unless your hand rolls and your ring finger comes into play, you won’t be able to ball well. It ends in a full toss whenever he tries to provide a loop. He needs to slow his arm rotation.”
Yuzvendra Chahal dropped as Hardik Pandya and Co. chose to bowl against New Zealand
Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand on Friday. Prithvi Shaw, Jitesh Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar have also been benched for the opening game of the series along with Yuzvendra Chahal.
After completing a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against the Black Caps, Hardik Pandya will look to guide Team India to a third consecutive T20I series win after the T20 World Cup 2022. Team India had previously won the T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-1 and New Zealand 1-0 (away from home).
