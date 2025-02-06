Phil Salt departs for 43 after suicidal run out in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 [Watch]

England opener Phil Salt fell prey to a suicidal run out in the first ODI against India in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The wicketkeeper-batter looked excellent for 43 runs off 26 balls, hitting three sixes and five boundaries, before trying to take a third run, which was not there for the taking, resulting in his dismissal.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of England’s innings. Hardik Pandya bowled a length ball outside off and Salt stayed back to slice it past backward point. He wanted a third but his opening partner Ben Duckett stood his ground at the non-striker’s end.

In the meantime, Shreyas Iyer sprinted almost 30 meters before putting in an accurate throw to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who completed formalities with Phil Salt nowhere in the frame.

Phil Salt smashed a half-century in the recently concluded fifth T20I against the Men in Blue. The right-hander missed out on an opportunity to score big this time around.

England lose openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett after a sensational start

England lost both openers Salt and Ben Duckett following a promising start from the duo after skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Duckett followed Salt as debutant Harshit Rana got his maiden wicket, thanks to a stunning catch from another debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. The speedster also removed Harry Brook for a three-ball duck in the same 10th over.

At the time of writing, England were 85/3 after 13 overs, with Joe Root and skipper Jos Buttler at the crease.

India captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are back in action after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, modern-day legend Virat Kohli missed out on a place in the XI due to a knee injury.

The Men in Blue will be keen to continue their good form after a 4-1 win in the T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. The three ODIs are aimed at preparing the players for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live score and updates here.

