[Photo] "Happy birthday dad" - James Anderson's kids bring special poster for their father in 5th Ashes 2023 Test

James Anderson's daughters Lola Rose and Ruby Luxe prepared a special poster for their father as he turned 41 today (July 30). Lola and Ruby brought the poster to the Kennington Oval in London, where England are currently playing the fifth Test of Ashes 2023 against Australia.

During the 29th over of Australia's second innings in the ongoing Test match, the cameraman focused on the balcony at the Kennington Oval. James Anderson's family was present there, with a poster stuck on the wall, which read, 'Happy birthday Dad'.

You can see a screengrab from the broadcast of the fifth Ashes Test match right here:

Anderson was bowling the ninth over of his spell in the second innings. After he bowled the fourth delivery of the over, the camera moved to the balcony, where the poster was visible. A few fans on social media also pointed out that Anderson's family was present there and watching the match live.

Can James Anderson help England level the Ashes on his 41st birthday?

Anderson and co. have to defend a 384-run target against Australia to avoid a defeat in the Ashes 2023 series. Australia currently have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. If England lose or draw this match, they will lose the series on home soil.

Meanwhile, if England manage to bowl the Aussies out under 383, they will win the match and level the series 2-2. England will also gain some crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship standings if they win the Test.

With his long-time fast-bowling partner Stuart Broad playing the last Test of his career, Anderson will be keen to bring his 'A' game to the table and ensure that Broad ends his career on a winning note.

