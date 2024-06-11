"Pick those players who can handle pressure and those who have clarity" - Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat to India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain and PCB chief Ramiz Raja felt the side will have to start rebuilding after the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup following their agonizing defeat to India on Sunday, June 9. Coming off a shocking Super Over defeat to minnows USA, the Men in Green put in a spirited bowling performance, restricting India to a sub-par 119.

However, in response, Pakistan collapsed from a comfortable 73/2 in 12 overs to 113/7 in 20 overs to suffer a six-run defeat. The second consecutive loss puts them on the brink of elimination before the Super Eight stage.

Talking to Cricbuzz after the India defeat, Ramiz Raja admitted that Pakistan will need to rebuild with new players but not by bringing back retired cricketers.

"You need to start rebuilding after the World Cup. You've got to pick those players who can handle pressure and those who have clarity. And I think not all of them, but I just feel that there is no need to bring out players from their retirements," said Raja.

Babar Azam and also failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, following which there were several changes in personnel at the top.

Babar himself relinquished captaincy across formats following the event before being reinstated at the helm in ODIs and T20Is.

"Gives an impression as if there is no new talent that can come and help Pakistan cricket" - Ramiz Raja on retired players coming back

Ramiz Raja dismissed the notion that retired players should return to play for Pakistan despite the team's struggles at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have suffered a string of disappointing results across formats since the Asia Cup last year.

"By asking all these retirees to come back, you are actually negating the good work that's been done at the first class or the age group levels. It gives an impression as if there is no new talent that can come and help Pakistan cricket. You are unretiring players to help Pakistan cricket. That is not done. It's a backward move," said Raja.

The Men in Green will need to win both their remaining Group A games and have a few other results go their way to garner hopes of qualifying for the Super Eights.

Pakistan will take on Canada in their next outing at New York on Tuesday, June 11.

