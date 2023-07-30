"Picked the perfect time" - Nasser Hussain reacts as Stuart Broad announces retirement from professional cricket

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons Stuart Broad has chosen the right time to retire from professional cricket. Hussain also added that Broad has established himself as one of the greats of the game.

Following Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test, the right-arm seamer announced that the ongoing game at the Kia Oval will be his final outing for England. The 37-year-old is only the second English bowler to take over 600 wickets and sits in the pantheon of greats alongside James Anderson.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain reflected that Broad, like many other players, did the right thing by choosing to go out on top:

"Great cricketers deserve to go out at the very top so for that reason Stuart Broad has picked the perfect time to announce retirement. There is no doubt Broad will go down as one of the all-time greats not only of English cricket but in the world game.

"He has, after all, in this series become only the second seamer in history to reach the remarkable figure of 600 wickets."

Hussain reflected that it's also fitting that Broad has chosen to end his career by playing his final Test against Australia, as he enjoys playing against them.

"It is perfect, too, that Broad is going out at the end of an Ashes because the battles against Australia have defined his career. He has been one of the world’s best against all teams in all conditions, but his pinnacle has always been against the old enemy."

The Nottinghamshire seamer is the highest wicket-taker in Ashes cricket among current bowlers, taking 151 wickets in 40 games. He became the fourth player to cross 150 scalps in the ongoing Test at the Kia Oval and the first English bowler to do so.

Stuart Broad loves the game - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain suggested that Broad's performance in the 5th Ashes Test have been a reflection of the sacrifices he has made throughout his career:

"Broad loves the game and has made huge sacrifices away from the spotlight with his dedication, lifestyle and diet to stay at the top for so long.

"It has been classic Broad the showman throughout this Ashes even right at the end when he swapped Marnus Labuschagne’s bails over and then immediately saw Mark Wood take his wicket."

With the veteran seamer likely to join the Sky Sports' commentary team, Hussain s looking forward to working alongside Broad.

"Stuart will fit perfectly into the Sky commentary box. He is so knowledgeable on the game. When I speak to him, I just stand there and listen.

"The work he does away from the game shows the greatness in him. Stuart Broad is a true great and will be missed by England – but he has got this absolutely right."

Stuart Broad took a couple of wickets in the first innings in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test and will come out firing on all cylinders in the fourth innings. England ended Day 3 at 389-9 and lead by 377 as they seek a series-levelling win.