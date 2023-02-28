"Picking Ishan Kishan as the backup wicketkeeper was the right thing to do" - Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Ranji Trophy over the past decade for Saurashtra. In 90 first-class games, he has scored a staggering 6608 runs at an impressive average of 48.94 with as many as 20 hundreds to his name.

There was a lot of talk about who Rishabh Pant's replacement could be when he suffered long-term injuries in a serious car accident. While KS Bharat slotted in as the new first-choice wicketkeeper, many were shocked to see Ishan Kishan's name as the backup.

Sheldon Jackson, just like any other prolific wicketkeeper batter in the Ranji Trophy, had the right to be disappointed. However, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the veteran explained why he felt that the selectors had made the right decision by picking Ishan Kishan as a backup wicketkeeper. He said:

"To be honest, I felt picking Ishan Kishan was the right thing to do. I feel he is very talented and some of the shots that he plays, even when you're fielding, you promptly say 'shot yaar!'. I feel the selectors have made a channel that after you do well in Ranji Trophy, you will play for India A and then for India. It has been the same for all. And if you're getting good results with this process then it's definitely the right thing to do. The way the Indian team is playing, Ishan fits straight into it, no second thoughts about that."

Sheldon Jackson also opened up on his non-selection for domestic tournaments like the Irani Trophy and Duleep Trophy despite his performances for Saurashtra. He added:

"One thing we have to accept is that India is blessed with talent. I have an average of 50 but there might be many who average much more than me and have scored many more runs and still aren't picked. Frustration is normal since it's human nature, but whenever I have asked a question it hasn't been about me playing for the country. It's been about me playing a level above Ranji Trophy, like Duleep Trophy or Irani Trophy."

Sheldon Jackson @ShelJackson27 , my coaches,my team,my association, the press who have always supported me through good and bad, im very thankful to you. This one’s for you THANK U As i end my season , it will be very selfish of me if i dont acknowledge and thank all those special people , my God ,my family, my coaches,my team,my association, the press who have always supported me through good and bad, im very thankful to you. This one’s for youTHANK U As i end my season , it will be very selfish of me if i dont acknowledge and thank all those special people , my God ,my family❤️, my coaches,my team,my association, the press who have always supported me through good and bad, im very thankful to you. This one’s for you🏆 THANK U https://t.co/uYHGHNKdCJ

Sheldon Jackson on going unsold in the IPL 2023 auction

Sheldon Jackson was unfortunately unsold in the IPL 2023 auction, despite his impressive performances in white-ball cricket for Saurashtra. While he had a poor season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jackson believes that it is important to keep hoping that another chance will come your way because that's what keeps any player motivated.

On this, he stated:

"Yes you feel a bit bad (for being unsold in IPL) but then you get up the next day and go to gym and then practice. You can't really do much about it apart from hope that you would get a chance, in case there are any injuries. It's not in my control so no point thinking about it. I haven't been contacted by any team, but I definitely have hope and that will keep driving me on."

The Delhi Capitals have yet to announce a replacement for Rishabh Pant. It will be interesting to see if Sheldon Jackson makes the cut and gets the opportunity.

