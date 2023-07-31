[Picture] “1 last dance” – Stuart Broad shares pictures with England captain Ben Stokes ahead of his last appearance in Tests

Ace pacer Stuart Broad, who's set to retire after Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test, shared pictures with England captain Ben Stokes on Monday, July 31. In an Instagram post, the duo was seen enjoying their on-field bond.

For the uninitiated, Broad has been playing under Stokes since June last year. The latter has guided England to 12 wins in 19 games after replacing Joe Root as captain.

Broad captioned the Instagram post:

“1 last (dance).”

Broad announced his decision to retire on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test. The 37-year-old, who recently completed 600 Test wickets, told Sky Sports:

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It’s been such a wonderful series to be a part of, and I’ve always wanted to finish it on top. England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me. I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in the Ashes."

The Nottingham-born pacer is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He recently eclipsed Ian Botham (149)’s tally for most dismissals in Ashes by an Englishman.

England Cricket @englandcricket

Wickets:

🏏 Runs:



4x Ashes wins

1x T20 World Cup



🎖️ MBE for services to cricket



Thank you, Broady 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches:Wickets:🏏 Runs:4x Ashes wins1x T20 World Cup🎖️ MBE for services to cricketThank you, Broady

Can Ben Stokes and Co. give winning farewell to Stuart Broad?

England will be keen to give a winning farewell to Stuart Broad in the last Test of his illustrious career. With the win, they will also tie the five-match series 2-2 to keep their home record intact against Australia since 2001, when the visitors won the Ashes under Steve Waugh.

At Stumps on Day 4, Australia, who are chasing 384, were 135 without any loss, with Usman Khwaja (69 off 130) and David Warner (58 off 99) at the crease.

Earlier, Ben Stokes and Co. were bundled out for 395, courtesy of four-wicket hauls from Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Todd Murphy. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with 91 off 106, including one six and 11 boundaries.

Batting first, England had scored 283 in 54.4 overs, courtesy of Harry Brook’s 85 off 91. Starc starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-82.

In response, Australia were bowled out for 295. Steve Smith top scored with 71 off 123. Chris Woakes scalped three wickets for the hosts, while Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Root bagged two apiece.

