[Picture] “Bhaiya thoda running technique halka padra” – Suryakumar Yadav reacts cheekily to Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram post

Suryakumar Yadav, who is enjoying a break after India's tour of the West Indies, has reacted cheekily to former India captain Virat Kohli on the latest Instagram post shared by Anushka Sharma on Tuesday, August 22.

That came after Anushka shared multiple running pictures with Kohli for a brand endorsement on Instagram. The actress apparently outshone Kohli in the pictures, which prompted Yadav to drop a hilarious reply in the comment section. He wrote:

“Bhaiya thoda running technique halka padra hai apka (Brother, your running technique is a bit weak).”

Suryakumar Yadav's reply to Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post.

Yadav and Kohli enjoy a great camaraderie on and off the field ever since the former became a part of India’s limited overs side. The duo often congratulates each other on their achievements.

Both Kohli and Yadav have been picked for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

Former IPL-winning coach calls Suryakumar Yadav lucky for being named in India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian Premier League winning coach Tom Moody has labeled Suryakumar Yadav lucky for being part of India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup. Moody told Star Sports:

"The player that I think is lucky to be in that side is Suryakumar Yadav. I know that he's a player that we all love to watch, but he is yet to really master the 50-over game. I think he's played over 20 matches now and at a very modest return."

For the uninitiated, Yadav has been dismal with the bat in the 50-over format, scoring 511 runs in 26 ODIs at an average of 14.33, including just two half-centuries.

The right-handed batter recently managed just 78 runs in three ODIs against West Indies, with best score of 35. That came after he was backed by selectors despite registering three golden ducks in as many ODIs against Australia at home earlier this year.

Yadav, though, has been exceptional in T20Is. The 32-year-old recently amassed 166 runs in five T20Is against WI, including two fifties, with best score of 83 (44).

Other noted inclusions on the side were Tilak Varma and fit-again Shreyas Iyer. KL Rahul has been included in the side despite a slight niggle, while Sanju Samson was picked as a reserve.