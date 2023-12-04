[Picture] Chef Surender Mohan hosts Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Popular chef Surender Mohan hosted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for dinner at Bombay Bustle on Sunday, December 3. The London-based restaurant focuses on dishes from Bombay and across India.

Kohli and Anushka were seen wearing winter outfits while posing for a picture with Surender. The chef tagged the couple and captioned the Instagram post:

“What a pleasure to welcome again two of my favorites.”

Kohli and Anushka love spending quality time in the UK and enjoying their regular life, which is impossible in India due to their huge fan base. The couple also loves Mediterranean foods and own One8 commune restaurant in Mumbai, which also has branches in Delhi and Kolkata.

In an old interview with Star Sports during IPL 2023, Kohli revealed that he misses walking on the streets due to his popularity.

"I won’t enter a vehicle or scooty, I would walk," he said. "I have not walked once in India and that is something I miss so badly. That’s something that I really miss."

"If someone gives me 12 hours, I would honestly just walk around," he added. "That’s a different joy of walking on the road, go whichever shop you want, eat or buy something. I don’t even remember the last time I walked on the road here."

On the professional front, Virat Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He amassed 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, including three tons and six half-centuries. During the marquee ICC tournament, he also equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries.

The Men in Blue, though, lost the final to Australia by six wickets despite winning 10 games on the trot, including the semi-final against New Zealand.

Kohli, meanwhile, has been rested alongside India skipper Rohit Sharma for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa. The 35-year-old will rejoin the squad for the two-match Test series against the Proteas, which starts on December 26.

Virat Kohli retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2024 auction

On the Indian Premier League (IPL) front, Virat Kohli has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

The Royal Challengers retained 17 players and bought Mayank Dagar and Cameron Green in the trade window. RCB will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹23.25 crore.

Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, and Will Jacks.

Released Players: Avinash Singh, David Willey, Finn Allen, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Siddharth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Wayne Parnell.